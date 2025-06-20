More St Leonards Warrior Square police patrols due to 'increase in anti-social behaviour and suspected drug activity'
A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "Patrols in the St Leonards area have been increased particularly around Warrior Square gardens due to reports from local residents regarding increased anti-social behaviour and suspected drug activity.
"In response, we are developing long-term, sustainable strategies to tackle these issues.
"Meanwhile, we will continue to carry out daily high-visibility patrols, focusing on key areas such as the Rose Garden and other secluded parts of the area.
"We remain committed to making St Leonards a safe place for everyone. Thank you for your continued support and vigilance as we work together to enhance community safety."