Police have increased patrols at Warrior Square, St Leonards.

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "Patrols in the St Leonards area have been increased particularly around Warrior Square gardens due to reports from local residents regarding increased anti-social behaviour and suspected drug activity.

"In response, we are developing long-term, sustainable strategies to tackle these issues.

"Meanwhile, we will continue to carry out daily high-visibility patrols, focusing on key areas such as the Rose Garden and other secluded parts of the area.

"We remain committed to making St Leonards a safe place for everyone. Thank you for your continued support and vigilance as we work together to enhance community safety."