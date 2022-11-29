More than 10 people spent their weekend in Eastbourne Police’s custody block

Police said this was following arrests for offences including drink driving, being drunk and disorderly, common assault and being wanted on court warrant. The arrests were made across the weekend (Friday, November 25-Sunday, November 27), according to officers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “If you're out and about this week and see or hear anything we need to know about, please report it at the time.“Contact us 24/7. As well as your information and reports playing a huge part in how we plan our local policing, all reports will also help us to bring offenders to justice and safeguard victims and communities from crime.