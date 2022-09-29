More than 15 arrests made across Eastbourne

Officers said arrests were also made for being drunk and disorderly, public place based violence and failing to appear in court.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Motorists ordered to appear in court on suspicion of having committed a drink or drug driving offence will also have their names and details published online and be made available to the media as a deterrent to others.

“If you're found to be over the drink-drive limit, and/or driving while impaired by drugs, you can expect to receive a criminal record, a maximum penalty of six months in prison, an unlimited fine, an automatic driving ban of at least one year – three years if you have been convicted twice in 10 years.

“Other problems you may face include an endorsement on your driving license for 11 years [and] an increased insurance premium.”

