More than 15 arrests made across Eastbourne district for multiple offences
Sussex Police said offences include burglary, GBH, criminal damage, fraud and two separate instances of drink-driving.
The force have reminded residents to always dial 999 in an emergency, and to call 101 to report non-emergencies.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Already this week over 15 arrests have been made across the #Eastbourne district, offences include; burglary, GBH, criminal damage, fraud, and 2 separate arrests for drink-driving.
“As we head into another weekend, the safety and welfare of our communities continues to remain a top priority, with officers across your town conducting a number of patrols, as well as targeted Police Operations and activities, to help keep you safe.
“If you see or hear anything we need to know about – let us know at the time, report non-emergencies to 101 or online, or in an emergency always call 999.”