More than 15 arrests made across Eastbourne district for multiple offences

By Matt Pole
Published 14th Feb 2025, 18:32 BST

More than 15 arrests have been made for multiple offences across the Eastbourne district this week.

Sussex Police said offences include burglary, GBH, criminal damage, fraud and two separate instances of drink-driving.

The force have reminded residents to always dial 999 in an emergency, and to call 101 to report non-emergencies.

“As we head into another weekend, the safety and welfare of our communities continues to remain a top priority, with officers across your town conducting a number of patrols, as well as targeted Police Operations and activities, to help keep you safe.

“If you see or hear anything we need to know about – let us know at the time, report non-emergencies to 101 or online, or in an emergency always call 999.”

