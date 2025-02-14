More than 15 arrests made across Eastbourne district for multiple offences

More than 15 arrests have been made for multiple offences across the Eastbourne district this week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said offences include burglary, GBH, criminal damage, fraud and two separate instances of drink-driving.

The force have reminded residents to always dial 999 in an emergency, and to call 101 to report non-emergencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Already this week over 15 arrests have been made across the #Eastbourne district, offences include; burglary, GBH, criminal damage, fraud, and 2 separate arrests for drink-driving.

More than 15 arrests have been made for multiple offences across the Eastbourne district this week. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“As we head into another weekend, the safety and welfare of our communities continues to remain a top priority, with officers across your town conducting a number of patrols, as well as targeted Police Operations and activities, to help keep you safe.

“If you see or hear anything we need to know about – let us know at the time, report non-emergencies to 101 or online, or in an emergency always call 999.”