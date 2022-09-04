More than 15 arrests made across Eastbourne for offences including stalking and burglary
More than 15 arrests have been made in Eastbourne for offences including burglary, theft, assault and stalking, police said.
Officers said the arrests were made between Monday, August 29, and Friday, September 2.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Stalking and harassment is when someone repeatedly behaves in a way that makes you feel scared, distressed or threatened.
“There are different types of stalking and harassment and anyone can be a victim.
“If you or someone you know are victim to harassment or stalking, please report it to us.
“If you can't or don't want to speak to the police, a number of local charities and organisations can offer you advice and support.”