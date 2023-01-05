More than 15 arrests made in Eastbourne during the New Year celebrations

More than 15 people were arrested across Eastbourne during the New Year celebrations for offences including assault, criminal damage and drink driving, police have said.

Police said a number of officers were out over the New Year weekend under Operation Marble to help ensure communities could enjoy the celebrations safely.

A spokesperson added: “We are pleased to report the majority of partygoers were all in good spirits as we headed into 2023.

“During the period 31st December 2022 – 1st January 2023 over 15 arrests were made across Eastbourne for various offences including assault, affray, ABH, criminal damage and drink driving.

“As we head into the New Year, the safety and welfare of our local communities remains a top priority.”

Police said they can be contacted by calling 101 or reporting incidents online for all non-emergencies.

The spokesperson added: “Remember, always call 999 in an emergency/crime in action/where there is threat to life and/or property.”

