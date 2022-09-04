More than 20 power tools taken from Bexhill building site
Police said 21 power tools were taken in a burglary at a Bexhill building site.
The incident happened on Friday, August 26, according to officers.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “There are a number of steps residents/businesses can take to protect their property, including alarm systems and CCTV cameras
“Members of the public and business owners are asked to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101.
Most Popular
"Always dial 999 in an emergency.”