More than 260 people were arrested during Sussex Police's Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign

Operation Limit ran from December 1 to January 1 and saw almost 6,000 drivers stopped.

During a meeting with Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne, Chief Constable Jo Shiner said she was disappointed that so many people were getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

She said: “I remain a bit disappointed that people are still choosing to drive under the influence of drink and drugs given the fact that there cannot be anybody who has a driving licence – or indeed drives without a driving licence – who [doesn’t know] that it’s completely unacceptable, unlawful and increases the chances of you killing or seriously injuring somebody if you do so.”

During the performance and accountability meeting on Friday (January 19), the Chief Constable reported that 5,990 drivers were stopped during the campaign – an increase of 144 per cent compared to last year.

Of those, 261 were arrested – an increase of 12 per cent – and 413 drug wipes were carried out.

The data from those wipes is still being looked at but an ‘incredibly disappointing’ 38 per cent are expected to come back positive.

The Chief Constable acknowledged that more resources had been available to the campaign but also credited the ‘greater confidence’ of the public when it came to reporting people.

Describing the ‘phenomenol results’ achieved by people tipping off police to drink or drug-driving, she added: “I hope that there is a greater want by the public to see these people – who do take that irresponsible decision – not behind the wheel.

“Because the next person who [dies] could be your loved one.”

Alongside the very obvious human cost of causing an accident while driving under the influence – be that death or serious injury – the Chief Constable reported that it cost Sussex Police more than £2m to investigate each collision.

She told Mrs Bourne that the use of roadside disqualifications – the power to take away someone’s licence on the spot – was going to be ‘a really important feature of the future in order to take risk off out roads’.