More than 30 drivers were recorded breaking the 30mph speed limit in Hastings after residents raised concerns.

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "Following concerns raised by local residents about speeding on The Ridge in Hastings, officers from Hastings Neighbourhood Policing Team joined Community Speed Watch (CSW) to monitor vehicle speeds in the area.

"During the session, over 30 drivers were recorded exceeding the 30mph speed limit, travelling between 36 and 40mph."

They added: "Alarmingly, one driver admitted to being unaware of the speed limit in a built-up area.

Officers from Hastings Neighbourhood Policing Team joined Community Speed Watch. Pic: Hastings Police

"Our work with CSW is focused on education and prevention. Speeding is not just a traffic offence, it’s a serious risk to life. Excessive speed increases the likelihood and severity of collisions, often resulting in life-changing injuries or fatalities.

"We are committed to supporting communities in making their roads safer for everyone.

"If you’re passionate about road safety and would like to join or set up a Community Speed Watch group in your area, please visit https://www.communityspeedwatch.org/FRONT-v2-Home.php. Full training and ongoing support are provided by Sussex Police."