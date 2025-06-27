More than 4,600 dangerous dog offences recorded by Sussex Police over five years

A new investigation has revealed Sussex Police has recorded more than 4,600 dangerously out-of-control dog incidents since 2020, with the figure now the highest it has been in five years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh data obtained by Accident Claims Advice shows a year-on-year increase in the number of offences where a person in charge has allowed a dog to be dangerously out-of-control in a public place and has caused injury.

In 2024, Sussex Police recorded 1,103 offences, a 47% rise on the 750 logged in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accident Claims Advice solicitor Patrick Mallon, said: “The increase in dog attacks is extremely concerning.

A new investigation has revealed Sussex Police has recorded more than 4,600 dangerously out-of-control dog incidents since 2020, with the figure now the highest it has been in five years. Picture contributed

“Most of the time, our four-legged friends bring us comfort and joy but in these incidents where a dog has become dangerously out-of-control and has caused injury, it is important that victims know there is support available to them.”

In January 2024, the Government implemented new rules about XL Bully dogs following a number of attacks and incidents across the UK.

It is now a legal requirement for all XL Bully dogs within the UK to be kept on a lead and muzzled out in public and owners must have a certificate of exemption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police figures for the last seven years, have broken down the number of dangerously out-of-control dog offences causing injury by area, with Brighton & Hove coming out as the county’s hotspot.

The region recorded 802 such offences between 2018 to 2024, more than any other local authority area in Sussex.

It is followed by Wealden where 649 incidents were logged and Arun where there were 561.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Sussex Police takes reports of dangerous dog incidents seriously and will investigate to understand the full circumstances and reach a proportionate outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These include a range of measures including community resolutions that introduce safeguarding measures to protect the public, to criminal prosecution for more serious incidents.

“Dog owners are reminded of their responsibility to ensure their animal is kept under control at all times.

“Please report any incidents to police online or via 101, and always dial 999 in an emergency.”

Solicitor Patrick Mallon added: “If a dog attack has caused you injury, you can potentially claim compensation for your injuries and other related losses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This includes medical expenses, lost earnings, and the psychological impact of the attack.”

Accident Claims Advice offers support to victims of dangerous dog attacks and free advice on whether they can claim compensation.

They operate a 24-hour helpline and live chat service which you can access on their website.