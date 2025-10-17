More than 500 pedestrians injured in road accidents across Sussex over the past year including fatalities

New figures show there have been over 500 pedestrian casualties in road accidents across Sussex in the past year.

Pedestrian accidents continue to be one of the most pressing issues on UK roads.

These incidents often lead to serious injuries or even fatalities, raising important questions about road safety and the responsibilities of all road users.

Road traffic accident manager for JF Law, Tracey Chick, said: “Each road traffic incident involving pedestrians represents a moment of distress and potential life-altering consequences for those involved.

“If you have been involved in an accident, your safety should be the immediate priority, before exchanging details with the other involved parties, and reporting the incident to the police.”

When a pedestrian is injured on the road, the police assign a severity to that injury, ranging from slight to serious and then fatal.

In 2024-25, Sussex Police recorded 521 pedestrian injuries with nine fatalities, 184 serious injuries and 328 slight injuries.

Every death and serious injury on the road is a preventable tragedy, and yet, on average, five people die every day on roads in the UK, and 80 are seriously injured.

In 2023, 405 pedestrians were killed in Great Britain, whilst 6,067 were reported to be seriously injured and 12,791 slightly injured.

Key causes include distracted or drunk driving, excessive speeding, poor visibility, and pedestrians taking risks, such as crossing through moving traffic without checking properly.

Accident Claims Advice obtained figures on where the most pedestrian road accidents occurred in Sussex Police’s area of remit since 2022.

The most pedestrian accidents occurred in Brighton & Hove, with 134 accidents, followed by Eastbourne, which saw 47 accidents take place.

Mark Baker, Sussex Police’s road safety team manager, said: “Hundreds of families every year live with the sudden and life-changing impact of losing someone they love in a road collision.

“In Sussex alone in the last 12 months there were 935 collisions in which people were killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“Every death is one too many and we are committed to working even more effectively and innovatively to improve road safety across the county.

"Road safety remains an absolute priority within Sussex Police, Chief Constable Shiner as the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for Roads Policing is determined Sussex Police will work to prevent death and injury on our roads.’

“The Sussex Police vision is to make the road network of Sussex safer and free from death and serious injury.

“Our principles are:

Engage – We will engage with the public and partners, using this as the first tool to achieve our vision.

Educate – We will use opportunities to educate the public to remove death and serious injury from the roads in Sussex. Including where appropriate offering educational diversionary schemes as an alternative to prosecution

Enhance – We will work internally and with the public and partners to enhance our own capability whilst improving road safety and supporting other agencies with their responsibilities where appropriate.

Enforce – We will use proportionate enforcement as a tool in achieving our vision, following national guidance as to thresholds and enforcement standards.

“This will be achieved through the following:

We will work with partners where appropriate to recognise individual agency capability and responsibility.

We will robustly target the fatal 5 offences. Developing specialist capabilities which will include the development of a Fatal 5 Team.

Our decisions will be evidence led through improving data collection to best target resources and funding.

We will target the repeat, persistent drivers who continually pose a risk to pedestrians and other road users. Utilising the criminal justice system

We will develop and explore new and innovative ways of working to be at the forefront of roads policing delivery.

We will maximise opportunities to invest in and improve road safety, particularly in known casualty hotspots.

We will offer diversionary and educational activities to positively influence driver behaviour.

We will deliver renewed enforcement activities through capital expenditure in mobile camera capabilities.

We will work with local communities to problem solve and deliver long term sustainable solutions to road safety.

We will ensure that victims and families receive appropriate levels of support when effected by serious injury or road death.”

Tracey Chick added: “The safety of pedestrians on the roads is paramount, yet poor driving can result in devastating consequences when someone is struck by a vehicle.

“Regarding eligibility to claim, it's vital to understand that every case is unique.

“Generally, if you've suffered injury due to the negligence of another driver, you may be eligible to pursue a claim for compensation.

“We urge people to prioritise their own safety by using designated crossings, making eye contact with drivers, and avoiding distractions like mobile phones.

“Let's all commit to making our roads safer.”