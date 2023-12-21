More than 8,000 incidents of fraud reported in Sussex over the past 12 months

More than 8,000 incidents of fraud have been reported in Sussex over the past 12 months.

The figure was shared by Chief Constable Jo Shiner during a meeting with Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne.

Of the 8,284 cases reported via Action Fraud – the 13th highest nationally – 1,170 were investigated by Sussex Police.

Describing fraud as a ‘really quite horrible’ crime, particularly when aimed at the more vulnerable members of society, CC Shiner added: “Having said that, it can target absolutely everybody.

“There are some people who would not have thought that they would have become victims of fraud who absolutely have done.

“It’s really important that everyone remains alert because it is becoming ever more sophisticated.”

The Chief Constable also shared figures from the Office of National Statistics which state that fraud and cyber crime account for 48-50 per cent of all crime.

But embarrassment appears to be among the reasons that stop a huge number from going to the authorities – under-reporting might be as high as 86 per cent, which CC Shiner said was ‘really significant’.

Looking at the results of the investigations, she reported that, in 2022/23, only 103 resulted in ‘judicial outcomes’.

It’s a situation not helped by the complexity of some cases which sees them drag on for years – 87 cases from 2018 are still ongoing.

CC Shiner said Sussex Police was ‘very clear’ that it needed to improve its results and was working to do just that.

A number of its efforts – such as the bank notification scheme – have been picked up by other police forces.

The scheme alerts banks to vulnerable customers such as those who may be in danger of being scammed out of their money.

More than 450 vulnerable victims have received protection and/or reimbursement thanks to the scheme, with one suspect being arrested while standing in the bank with their victim.

Operation Signature has seen PCSOs visit more than 5,000 victims of fraud since 2022 to give them advice and guidance.

And a peer support group launched for victims of romance fraud has gone national.

CC Shiner praised the courage of victims who not only came forward to support a prosecution but also helped to get the word out to others who had fallen foul of such a cruel fraud.