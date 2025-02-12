More than 90 individuals arrested in Crawley and Mid Sussex for range of offences

By Matt Pole
Published 12th Feb 2025, 17:50 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 14:32 BST

More than 90 individuals have been arrested in Crawley and Mid Sussex this week, Sussex Police have reported.

Police said 96 individuals were arrested across the two areas for a range of offences.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Another busy week for teams across #Crawley and #MidSussex with 96 individuals arrested across your towns for offences including;

  • Theft from shop
  • Stalking
  • Theft of vehicle
  • Criminal Damage
  • Drink, Drug, Driving
  • Theft of pedal cycle

“If you have witnessed or been the victim of crime please report by calling 101, or by visiting https://orlo.uk/xvJfH or calling 999 in an emergency.”

