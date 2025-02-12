More than 90 individuals arrested in Crawley and Mid Sussex for range of offences

More than 90 individuals have been arrested in Crawley and Mid Sussex this week, Sussex Police have reported.

Police said 96 individuals were arrested across the two areas for a range of offences.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Another busy week for teams across #Crawley and #MidSussex with 96 individuals arrested across your towns for offences including;

Theft from shop

Stalking

Theft of vehicle

Criminal Damage

Drink, Drug, Driving

Theft of pedal cycle

“If you have witnessed or been the victim of crime please report by calling 101, or by visiting https://orlo.uk/xvJfH or calling 999 in an emergency.”