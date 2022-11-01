More than a dozen designer handbags stolen from Haywards Heath business – latest Mid Sussex burglary alerts
Sussex Police have said that 15 designer handbags were stolen from a business in Haywards Heath.
Police reported the high value theft in their latest round of Burglary Alerts for the Mid Sussex district.
They said the incident occurred between Friday and Monday, October 28-31 on Isaacs Lane where the thief, or thieves, entered the premises through a window. Police added that there is CCTV footage to be viewed and urged anyone with information to call 101 and quote CAD reference 0265 of 31/10/2022.
The next burglary alert, dated October 28, took place at Wayside in Haywards Heath. Police said building materials were stolen from a property while it was undergoing renovation. They said the description of a vehicle involved is ‘a white van, which has damage to the passenger side door’. The crime reference is 0871.
The third incident, also dated October 28, took place at Church Lane Ardingly. Police said a garage unit was broken into between September 12 and 16 where an A2 Audi, scaffolding and materials were stolen. The reference is 0851 and the incident is under investigation.
