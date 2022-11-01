Police reported the high value theft in their latest round of Burglary Alerts for the Mid Sussex district.

They said the incident occurred between Friday and Monday, October 28-31 on Isaacs Lane where the thief, or thieves, entered the premises through a window. Police added that there is CCTV footage to be viewed and urged anyone with information to call 101 and quote CAD reference 0265 of 31/10/2022.

The next burglary alert, dated October 28, took place at Wayside in Haywards Heath. Police said building materials were stolen from a property while it was undergoing renovation. They said the description of a vehicle involved is ‘a white van, which has damage to the passenger side door’. The crime reference is 0871.

Sussex Police said 15 designer handbags were stolen from a business in Haywards Heath

The third incident, also dated October 28, took place at Church Lane Ardingly. Police said a garage unit was broken into between September 12 and 16 where an A2 Audi, scaffolding and materials were stolen. The reference is 0851 and the incident is under investigation.