More than a dozen drug-dealing suspects charged to appear in court after two-week crackdown on County Lines in Crawley
Sussex Police said approximately 300 wraps of heroin, 352 wraps of cocaine and 380 grams of cannabis were seized, along with 49 mobile devices, five weapons and £27,645 in cash.
The action was carried out by the Op Centurion team, supported by Crawley CID, Crawley Neighbourhood Policing Team and the Met Police’s Op Orochi team.
The operation, which ran from November 27 to December 8, was part of the town’s new Stronger Safer Crawley scheme, designed to tackle serious organised crime and protect vulnerable members of the community.
A total of 18 County Lines were disrupted, 19 arrests were made and 14 suspects were charged, as follows. All information comes directly from Sussex Police:
Ethan Johnson, 22, of Belmont Park, Lewisham, is charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. He is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on January 3.
Harley Spouse, 21, of Charlieville Road, Bexley, is charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. He is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on January 3.
Ismael Cassama, 23, of Blessington Road, Lewisham, is charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. He is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on January 3.
Michelle Stephens, 46, of Henderson Way, Horsham, is charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. She is due to appear before Lewes Crown Court on January 3.
David Hedges, 53, of Barfields, Bletchingley, Surrey, is charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, assaulting a police officer, and possession of crack cocaine, cannabis and an offensive weapon (butterfly knife). He is due to appear before Brighton Crown Court on January 2.
Liam Batchelor, 37, of Boswell Road, Crawley, is charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. He is due to appear before a court yet to be confirmed on January 5.
Mbye Conteh, 33, of Wantage Close, Maidenbower, is charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and possession of criminal property. He is due to appear before a court yet to be confirmed on January 5.
Darelle Jaffa, 35, of Horsham Road, Crawley, is charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. He is due to appear before a court yet to be confirmed on January 4.
Rhys Nunes, 24, of Scutari Road, Southwark, is charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine. He is due to appear before a court yet to be confirmed on January 4.
Mark Darko, 26, of Canal Walk, Croydon, is charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine. He is due to appear before a court yet to be confirmed on January 4.
Charlie Harris, 21, of Warrington Close, Crawley, is charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. He is due to appear before a court yet to be confirmed on January 4.
Josh Frasier, 29, of Arun Valley Way, Faygate, is charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, and failing to provide a sample under section 5a of the Road Traffic Act. He is due to appear before a court yet to be confirmed on January 4.
Coralie Wadsworth, 45, of Ashdown Drive, Crawley, is charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin. She is due to appear before a court yet to be confirmed on January 4.
Hans Narainen, 19, of Goodwin Close, Crawley, is charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, possession with intent to heroin and crack cocaine, and possession of cannabis. He is due to appear before a court yet to be confirmed on January 5.
PC Dave Oliver, who led the operation, said: “We will continue to act on information and intelligence to disrupt County Lines drug-dealing, crack down on offenders and protect those most at risk of harm in our community.”
