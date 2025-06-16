More than a dozen motorists were caught ignoring a 20mph speed limit on a road in Hastings – within 30 minutes – the police have revealed.

Hastings Police provided a community speed watch update on Monday morning (June 16).

"Following recent public concerns about excessive speed on Parker Road, Hastings, Community Speed Watch (CSW) volunteers responded promptly,” a social media post read.

"Within just 30 minutes of deploying, 14 vehicles were recorded travelling at speeds exceeding 24mph in a 20mph zone.

The police carried out checks on Parker Road, Hastings, 'following recent public concerns about excessive speed'. Photo: Google Street View

“All drivers identified will receive formal communication from Sussex Police regarding their driving behaviour. This is part of our ongoing commitment to improving road safety and reducing dangerous driving in our communities.”

The police reminded motorists that officers ‘take speeding seriously’.

They added: “It is one of the 'Fatal5' alongside Drink / Drug driving, Using a mobile phone while driving, Not wearing a seatbelt, and careless or inconsiderate driving. These are the leading causes of serious and fatal road collisions, and we are actively working to address them through education, enforcement, and community engagement.”

The police any fines issued as a result of speeding offences are directed to central government, not police.

If you are concerned about speeding in your area, you can report it directly via the Sussex Police website: https://www.sussex.police.uk/

The police added: “You can also make a difference by joining or starting a local community speed watch group here: https://www.communityspeedwatch.org/FRONT-v2-Home.php Full training and support are provided by Sussex Police.

“We do not deal with potholes. To report potholes or road surface issues, please visit https://live.eastsussexhighways.com/

“Together, we can make our roads safer for everyone.”