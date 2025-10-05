Mosque arson attack: Additional police patrols as officers investigate 'hate crime' in East Sussex

The police are investigating a fire at a mosque in Peacehaven, which is being being treated as a ‘hate crime’.

Emergency services were called to a fire in Phyllis Avenue about 9.50pm on Saturday, October 4.

The arson attack caused damage to the front entrance of the building and to a vehicle parked outside, according to Sussex Police.

"Fortunately, no one was harmed during the incident, which is being treated as a hate crime,” a police spokesperson added.

Detective Superintendent Karrie Bohanna said this is a ‘fast-moving investigation’ and the force is ‘urging anyone with relevant information to report it to us’.

She added: “This includes anyone with CCTV, ring doorbell, dashcam, and mobile phone footage in the area at the time.

"We understand the concerns this has caused within the community, and the impact that will be felt by the Muslim community as a result.

"There is already an increased police presence at the scene and there are also additional patrols taking place to provide reassurance at other places of worship across the county.

“Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and there is no place for hate across the county.

“If you have concerns for your safety or experience any hate or criminal behaviour, please speak to an officer or contact us online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”

Anyone with information about the arson can report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Spey.

Alternatively contact CrimeStoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.