Mosque arson attack: Sussex Police to increase patrols at places of worship across county; assistant chief constable appears in video appeal

The police are increasing patrols at places of worship across Sussex.

This comes after an arson attack at a mosque in Peacehaven on Saturday night (October 4).

Police officers are trying to track down two people of interest after the 'appalling and reckless’ incident in in Phyllis Avenue.

"Emergency crews from Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service promptly attended the scene and were able to extinguish the fire,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

Footage showed two people wearing masks and dark clothing approaching the front door, before spraying accelerant on the entrance of the mosque and igniting a fire. Photo: Sussex Police

"Fortunately those inside at the time were not injured, but significant damage was caused to the mosque and a nearby vehicle.”

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said there is an ‘increased police presence’ at the scene, and additional patrols are taking place at places of worship across Sussex to ‘provide visibility and reassurance’.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Court has since appeared in a video appeal, published by Sussex Police on social media.

ACC Court said: “This was an appalling and reckless attack which we know will have left many people feeling less safe.

“We will continue to have an increased police presence in Peacehaven and there are also additional patrols taking place at places of worship across Sussex.

“We will continue to engage with all communities impacted by this incident to support them and ensure their concerns are heard and acted upon.

“Let me be clear: There is no place for hate and division in our communities.

“Those who are responsible for causing these offences will be dealt with robustly by the police and put before the courts.”

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said the arson attack was the ‘height of hateful criminality’.

She added: “Local residents and worshippers will be shocked that this has happened in their community, but it is reassuring and heartwarming to see people condemning the attack and calling for calm.

“Sussex Police have put an enhanced presence at the scene and extra patrols at other places of worship across the county.

“Whatever the motivation of these two people there can be no justification for their cowardly and potential fatal actions and anybody who knows who they are should contact the police to ensure they are taken off our streets as soon as possible.”

The incident unfolded around 9.50pm.

Police said footage showed two people wearing masks and dark clothing approaching the front door, before spraying accelerant on the entrance of the mosque and igniting a fire.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At around 21:45 on Saturday 4 October East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at the Mosque, Phyllis Avenue, Peacehaven.

“Sussex Police were informed and attended the incident. On arrival crews discovered that a car was well alight, with the fire affecting the Mosque building.

“Firefighters from Preston Circus and Roedean wore breathing apparatus and used firefighting foam to extinguish the fire.

“Evidence from the scene suggests the fire was started deliberately. There are no reports of any injuries or members of the public affected.

“A joint investigation will continue today with Sussex Police assisted by the Fire and Rescue Service.”

Detectives are investigating and have issued images of the two people seen in the footage that they wish to identify.

"One wore a distinctive black jacket with a Pre London logo in white on the chest,” the police appeal read.

"The second wore bright red gloves.”

An urgent police appeal for information remains active.

If you have any information relating to this incident, you are asked to contact the police immediately by calling 999, quoting Operation Spey.