Most and least burgled areas in England: Which list does Sussex appear on?

Home security experts at ADT looked at the number of residential burglaries per 1,000 people for the year ending March 2022 in England and Wales to establish which areas are the most burgled.

The research found most (70 per cent) home burglaries in England and Wales happen during the week. Nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of all burglaries are committed by someone the victim knows well such as a friend, family member or neighbour. On average, a burglary in England and Wales costs £2,856.