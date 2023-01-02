Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Most and least burgled areas in England: Which list does Sussex appear on?

Research has revealed the most and least burgled areas in England and Wales and Sussex is on one of the lists.

By India Wentworth
2 hours ago
Updated 2nd Jan 2023, 2:39pm

Home security experts at ADT looked at the number of residential burglaries per 1,000 people for the year ending March 2022 in England and Wales to establish which areas are the most burgled.

The research found most (70 per cent) home burglaries in England and Wales happen during the week. Nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of all burglaries are committed by someone the victim knows well such as a friend, family member or neighbour. On average, a burglary in England and Wales costs £2,856.

Hide Ad

Most burgled areas (burglaries per 1,000 people):

Most Popular
Most and least burgled areas in England: Which list does Sussex appear on?
Hide Ad

Greater Manchester (14.9) / South Yorkshire (13.3) / West Midlands (13.2) / Cleveland (12.5) / Greater London (11.4) / West Yorkshire (9.7) / Humberside (9.2) / Lancashire (8.0) / Merseyside (8.0) / Durham (7.4)

Least burgled areas (burglaries per 1,000 people):

Hide Ad

Devon and Cornwall (2.0) / Sussex (3.2) / Norfolk (3.4) / North Yorkshire (3.6) / Wiltshire (3.6) / Dyfed-Powys (3.9) / Cumbria (4.0) / Suffolk (4.1) / Staffordshire (4.6) / North Wales (4.7)

You can view the research in full here

Hide Ad

More from Sussex here