Most shocking crimes on railways in Sussex revealed

A bomb hoax, a child abduction and threats to kill are just some of the shocking crimes to have been committed on railways in Sussex.

Here is a roundup of some of the most shocking railway crimes from Sussex over the last few years, from information gathered by the JPIMedia Investigations team. Crimes on trains are usually recorded at the terminus location. Hover your mouse over the picture to read the full story.

1. Threaten with a blade - Horsham Railway Station A report of someone being threatened with a blade or sharply pointed article in a public place was recorded at Horsham Railway Station at 10.45pm on February 1, 2018. The investigation was recorded as complete after no suspect was identified.

2. Endangering railway passengers - St Leonards Warrior Square A report of someone Endangering Railway Passengers By Placing Anything On Railway was recorded at St Leonards Warrior Square at 7.53pm on October 18, 2018. The investigation was reported as complete with no suspect identified.

3. Child abduction - Gatwick Airport Railway Station A report of child abduction was recorded at Gatwick Airport Railway Station at 2.30pm on September 21, 2018. The investigation was recorded as complete after no suspect was identified.

4. Blackmail - Hastings Railway Station A report of blackmail was recorded at Hastings Railway Station at 7.55pm on April 12, 2014. For the outcome of the case, it was recorded that there were 'evidential difficulties'.

