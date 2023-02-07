Edit Account-Sign Out
Mother of missing aristocrat issues open letter in search for her daughter

Virginie de Selliers has issued an open letter to her daughter Constance Marten, who went missing over a month ago.

By Izzi Vaughan
4 hours ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 5:16pm

Police believe that Ms Marten is sleeping rough in Sussex with her new-born baby, and convicted sex offender boyfriend. The baby has not received any medical attention since it’s birth in early January.

Police have issued a £10,000 reward for information leading to their where-a-bouts.

Mark Gordan, Constance Marten. Photo: Met Police.

In the letter, sent to PA News, her mother reminds Constance of all the positive thing her friends had said about her, and that she will be able to keep her baby, but that urgent medical attention is required.

The couple were seen near the ferry port in Newhaven on January 8, but did not board a ferry.

Boyfriend Mark Gordan served 20 years in prison in the US for rape and battery, committed when he was 14.

Constance is from a wealthy aristocratic family. She met Gordan in 2016, and since then they have led an isolated life.