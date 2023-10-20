Police are appealing for witnesses following the suspected arson of a motorbike in Midhurst.

The motorbike was destroyed during the incident which took place in New Road at about 12.15am on Thursday, October 12, police said.

Officers are investigating the fire and believe it may also be linked to a balcony being set alight on the same night, where minor damage was caused.