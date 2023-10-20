BREAKING
Motorbike destroyed after suspected arson attack in Midhurst

Police are appealing for witnesses following the suspected arson of a motorbike in Midhurst.
Megan Baker
Megan Baker
Published 20th Oct 2023
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 13:34 BST
The motorbike was destroyed during the incident which took place in New Road at about 12.15am on Thursday, October 12, police said.

Officers are investigating the fire and believe it may also be linked to a balcony being set alight on the same night, where minor damage was caused.

If you have any information, or footage, police have asked you contact them online or by calling 101, quoting serial 44 of 12/10.