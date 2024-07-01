Motorbike owner 'threatened with screwdrivers and a crowbar' in Worthing
Sussex Police sad the force is investigating reports of an attempted motorbike robbery.
"Officers were called to the incident in Goring Road at around 3.15pm on Friday, June 28, which reportedly involved three suspects threatening the motorbike owner with screwdrivers and a crowbar,” a police spokesperson said.
"Police attended and carried out an extensive search of the area, but were not able to locate the suspects.
“No property was stolen, and no injuries were reported.”
Chief Inspector James Davidson said this incident is ‘understandably concerning for the community’.
He added: “I’d like to reassure the public that these types of incidents are rare and an increased police presence should be expected in the area.
“Officers were swiftly on the scene and our teams are working hard to identify and locate those involved.
“The incident took place in full view of members of the public and we are asking any witnesses or anyone with any information or relevant video footage to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 828 of 28/06.
“We are aware of footage circulating online and remind the public that this is a live investigation. Please refrain from sharing or speculating online about anything that could prejudice criminal proceedings.”
Video footage shared on social media showed people with motorbike helmets, armed with weapons, being confronted by residents on Friday afternoon.
Sussex Incidents wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Motorbike thieves armed with weapons in Goring (near Worthing) around 3pm on June 28th were bravely chased off by locals!”
Norman Brennan, a retired London police officer and ‘leading campaigner’ on police protection, said such incidents ‘don’t just happen’ in the capital and it’s ‘equally frightening’ wherever it happens – calling for Sussex Police to take action.
In response, Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne confirmed that the force is ‘aware of this incident’ and officers are ‘investigating’.