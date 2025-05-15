Motorbike seized in Seaford following anti-social driving reports

Police seized a motorbike in Seaford following reports of a motorcycle driving in an ‘anti-social manner’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police seized the bike after conducting road and driving related checks across the area and finding out that the driver of the motorbike was driving without insurance.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We continue to conduct road and driving related safety checks across the district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This week whilst on patrol through Seaford, officers were alerted to a motorcycle driving in an anti-social manner.

Police seized a motorbike in Seaford following reports of a motorcycle driving in an ‘anti-social manner’. Picture: Sussex Police

“Following checks it transpired the driver was driving without insurance; as a result their vehicle has been seized under section 165 of the road traffic act.

“As a reminder, it is an offence to drive a motor vehicle without a valid certificate of insurance in place, and it is the responsibility of the driver to ensure they hold the correct and appropriate insurance to cover use of the vehicle.

“The penalty for the offence of driving a vehicle without insurance is a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on your licence or, if the case goes to court, you could face an unlimited fine and be disqualified from driving.

“Drivers can also face their vehicle being seized by police, increased insurance premiums as well as potentially impacting job prospects in the future.”