Motorbike seized in Seaford following anti-social driving reports
Police seized the bike after conducting road and driving related checks across the area and finding out that the driver of the motorbike was driving without insurance.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We continue to conduct road and driving related safety checks across the district.
“This week whilst on patrol through Seaford, officers were alerted to a motorcycle driving in an anti-social manner.
“Following checks it transpired the driver was driving without insurance; as a result their vehicle has been seized under section 165 of the road traffic act.
“As a reminder, it is an offence to drive a motor vehicle without a valid certificate of insurance in place, and it is the responsibility of the driver to ensure they hold the correct and appropriate insurance to cover use of the vehicle.
“The penalty for the offence of driving a vehicle without insurance is a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points on your licence or, if the case goes to court, you could face an unlimited fine and be disqualified from driving.
“Drivers can also face their vehicle being seized by police, increased insurance premiums as well as potentially impacting job prospects in the future.”