The three bikes were taken between midnight and 1am on Wednesday, March 29, police added.A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Five suspects gained access to a secure lock-up and are seen stealing the bikes on CCTV. Investigating officers are also keen to speak with anyone who saw the motorbikes in the area on Wednesday morning or has seen then subsequently.“Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call police on 101 quoting serial number 240 of 29/03.”