Motorbikes worth £16k stolen from property in East Sussex village

Three motorbikes worth around £16,000 were stolen from a property in an East Sussex village, police said.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 6th Apr 2023, 14:27 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 14:27 BST

Sussex Police has launched an appeal to find the stolen motorbikes and have released images of them.

Police investigating the theft said the motorbikes were taken from a property in Bodiam Road, Bodiam.

They were a silver and red Gas Gas txt2001 trial motorbike, a white and blue Husqvarna 430 trial motorbike, and a white and blue Husqvarna TQ trial motorbike.

The three bikes were taken between midnight and 1am on Wednesday, March 29, police added.A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Five suspects gained access to a secure lock-up and are seen stealing the bikes on CCTV. Investigating officers are also keen to speak with anyone who saw the motorbikes in the area on Wednesday morning or has seen then subsequently.“Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call police on 101 quoting serial number 240 of 29/03.”

