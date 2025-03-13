Motorcycle involved in serious collision on the A24 at Beare Green
Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the southbound carriageway of the A24 Horsham Road at Beare Green.
Police were called just before 5pm on Wednesday afternoon (March 12), following reports of a serious collision involving a motorcycle.
Surrey Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident.
Were you in the area at the time? Do you have any CCTV, dash cam or helmet cam footage that might have captured the collision?
If you have any information that may assist the investigation, please get in touch quoting PR/45250029669 via:
- Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/
- Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
- Calling Surrey Police on 101
If you would rather not speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.