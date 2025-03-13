Motorcycle involved in serious collision on the A24 at Beare Green

Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of serious collision involving a motorcycle on the A24 at Beare Green.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the southbound carriageway of the A24 Horsham Road at Beare Green.

Police were called just before 5pm on Wednesday afternoon (March 12), following reports of a serious collision involving a motorcycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surrey Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the southbound carriageway of the A24 Horsham Road at Beare Green. Picture courtesy of Google

Were you in the area at the time? Do you have any CCTV, dash cam or helmet cam footage that might have captured the collision?

If you have any information that may assist the investigation, please get in touch quoting PR/45250029669 via:

Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Calling Surrey Police on 101

If you would rather not speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.