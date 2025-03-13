Motorcycle involved in serious collision on the A24 at Beare Green

By Matt Pole
Published 13th Mar 2025, 14:21 BST
Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of serious collision involving a motorcycle on the A24 at Beare Green.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the southbound carriageway of the A24 Horsham Road at Beare Green.

Police were called just before 5pm on Wednesday afternoon (March 12), following reports of a serious collision involving a motorcycle.

Surrey Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the southbound carriageway of the A24 Horsham Road at Beare Green. Picture courtesy of Google

Were you in the area at the time? Do you have any CCTV, dash cam or helmet cam footage that might have captured the collision?

If you have any information that may assist the investigation, please get in touch quoting PR/45250029669 via:

If you would rather not speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

