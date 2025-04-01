Sussex Police said emergency services were called to the B2139 Turnpike Road, Amberley, near the junction with Newland Gardens, around 5.30pm on Sunday (March 30) following reports of a collision involving a motorbike and a van.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics and air ambulance crews, Sussex Police said the motorcyclist – a 66-year-old man from Kent – sadly died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Officers investigating the circumstances of the collision would like to speak to any witnesses, or anyone who may have captured any dashcam footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Circe.

The road was closed for a number of hours to allow collision investigation work to be completed.

It has since reopened, and the public are thanked for their patience and understanding while this was ongoing.

1 . Motorcyclist, 66, dies in crash with van near West Sussex village A 66-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a van near a village in West Sussex, police have reported. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Motorcyclist, 66, dies in crash with van near West Sussex village A 66-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash involving a van near a village in West Sussex, police have reported. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures