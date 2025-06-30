Motorcyclist dies in Capel collision

By Matt Pole
Published 30th Jun 2025, 14:55 BST
A motorcyclist has died in a single vehicle collision in Capel, police have said.

Officers were called to the A24 Horsham Road at around 7pm on Saturday (June 28) after a motorcyclist was found unresponsive in the road.

Police said their colleagues from South East Coast Ambulance were also in attendance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Surrey Police said the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers were called to the A24 Horsham Road after a motorcyclist was found unresponsive in the road. Picture courtesy of Googleplaceholder image
Officers were called to the A24 Horsham Road after a motorcyclist was found unresponsive in the road. Picture courtesy of Google

His next of kin have been made aware, the force added.

Were you in the area around Horsham Road between 6.30pm to 7pm this evening?

Do you have any CCTV, dash cam or helmet cam footage that might have captured all or part of this incident?

If you have any information that might assist the investigation, please get in touch quoting CAD 0726 via:

If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice