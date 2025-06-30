Motorcyclist dies in Capel collision

A motorcyclist has died in a single vehicle collision in Capel, police have said.

Officers were called to the A24 Horsham Road at around 7pm on Saturday (June 28) after a motorcyclist was found unresponsive in the road.

Police said their colleagues from South East Coast Ambulance were also in attendance.

Surrey Police said the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His next of kin have been made aware, the force added.

Were you in the area around Horsham Road between 6.30pm to 7pm this evening?

Do you have any CCTV, dash cam or helmet cam footage that might have captured all or part of this incident?

If you have any information that might assist the investigation, please get in touch quoting CAD 0726 via:

Webchat on the Surrey Police website https://www.surrey.police.uk/

Surrey Police’s online reporting tool https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Calling Surrey Police on 101

If you do not wish to speak to police, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.