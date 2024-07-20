Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in East Sussex.

Officers were called to Ditchling Road, Brighton around 11.15am on Friday (July 19) following reports of a motorcyclist seriously injured in the road.

Police said the motorcyclist – a 58-year-old man from East Grinstead – was declared dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Sussex Police are investigating and ask anyone who saw what happened, or who may have seen either a white Yamaha motorcycle or a silver Suzuki Jimny being driven in the area around that time, to get in touch.

Police said a 68-year-old man and 67-year-old woman from Steyning have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road accident.

They have both been released on bail while enquiries continue, the force said.

Any witnesses or anyone with relevant information or dash cam footage is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Ottawa.