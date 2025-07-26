Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle collision in West Sussex

By Matt Pole
Published 26th Jul 2025, 10:35 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2025, 10:41 BST
A motorcyclist has died in a collision in West Sussex, police have said.

Sussex Police said a motorcyclist was involved in a single-vehicle collision on A272 Rocky Lane, near the junction with Cedar Avenue, Haywards Heath, on Friday (July 25) at around 10.20pm.

The force said emergency services attended and despite immediate life-saving action given, the man, aged in his 20s, sadly died at the scene.

His family has been informed.

Rocky Lane, closed from Virginia Drive to Bolnore village roundabout while the investigation continues, has now reopened.

Sussex Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the motorcycle being ridden prior to the collision, or captured CCTV or dash cam footage, to email [email protected] quoting Operation Ninewest.

