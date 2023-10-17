BREAKING
Motorcyclist from Billingshurst, 66, dies in collision with van in Slinfold – Road closed ‘for the foreseeable future’

A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a van on the A29 Stane Street at Slinfold, Sussex Police have confirmed.
By Matt Pole
Published 17th Oct 2023, 12:03 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 12:04 BST
Police were called to the incident involving a grey Volkswagen Caddy about 7.07am this morning [Tuesday, October 17].

Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics who commenced CPR, Sussex Police said the 66-year-old rider, from Billingshurst, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support, police added.

Sussex Police said the road will be closed in the vicinity of Slinfold Golf and Country Club for the foreseeable future and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes in the meantime. Diversion signs are in place, police added.

A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a van on the A29 Stane Street at Slinfold, Sussex Police have confirmed. Pictures by Eddie MitchellA motorcyclist has died in a collision with a van on the A29 Stane Street at Slinfold, Sussex Police have confirmed. Pictures by Eddie Mitchell
Anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant dash cam footage is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Carmel.

