A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a van on the A29 Stane Street at Slinfold, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Police were called to the incident involving a grey Volkswagen Caddy about 7.07am this morning [Tuesday, October 17].

Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics who commenced CPR, Sussex Police said the 66-year-old rider, from Billingshurst, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support, police added.

Sussex Police said the road will be closed in the vicinity of Slinfold Golf and Country Club for the foreseeable future and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes in the meantime. Diversion signs are in place, police added.

Pictures by Eddie Mitchell

Anyone who saw what happened or captured any relevant dash cam footage is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Carmel.

