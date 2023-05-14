Edit Account-Sign Out
Motorcyclist hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after two-vehicle collision on the M25

A motorcyclist has been hospitalised with ‘serious injuries’ after a two-vehicle collision on the M25, Surrey Police have confirmed.

By Matt Pole
Published 14th May 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 12:41 BST

Police said officers were called to the anticlockwise carriageway of the M25 between junctions 9 and 8 at around 3pm on Saturday [May 13] following reports of a collision involving a blue Tesla and a motorcycle.

Surrey Police said the rider of the motorcycle has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by officers, police.

Both carriageways were closed while emergency services responded, but have now reopened.

If you saw this incident or have dashcam or helmet cam footage that might have captured it, please contact Surrey Police quoting 0516 of yesterday’s date [Saturday, May 13] via:

– Webchat on the Surrey Police website

– Surrey Police’s online reporting tool

– Calling Surrey Police on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.