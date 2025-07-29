Motorcyclist sustains ‘serious injuries’ in Shoreham collision

Emergency services were called to a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Brighton Road at around 1pm on Saturday (July 26).

Police are now asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any relevant information pertaining to the incident, to come forward.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to a collision in Brighton Road, Shoreham, around 1pm on Saturday (26 July).

“The collision involved a car and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist is being treated for serious injuries.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened or with relevant information is asked to come forward.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 785 of 26/07.”