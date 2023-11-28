Motorcyclist who rode into Eastbourne police officer causing ‘severe injuries’ jailed

A motorcyclist who rode into a police officer in Eastbourne causing him significant injuries has been jailed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alfie Chandler, 20, of Burlington Close, Feltham, London, was riding a ‘scrambler’ style motorcycle in Paradise Drive on 30 July when he failed to stop for officers and continued to ride towards them.

Police said that he narrowly missed one officer but hit another on the arm and leg, causing serious injuries requiring surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier in the day, two police officers had been carrying out enquiries in relation to a series of motorcycle thefts in the town when they spotted a rider in Meads Road.

Alfie Chandler was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, handling stolen goods, driving without valid insurance, and driving while disqualified and appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 1. Picture: Sussex Police

Police said that the motorcyclist rode away from them towards Paradise Drive, where two other officers were patrolling in a marked police car. The officers got out of their car to direct the rider to stop but he failed to do so.

After the collision, the rider was arrested and identified as Alfie Chandler.

Chandler was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, handling stolen goods, driving without valid insurance, and driving while disqualified and appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 1 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was referred to Kingston Crown Court and on 29 August, Chandler pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without valid insurance, and driving while disqualified. He denied handling stolen goods and the court ordered this charge to lie on file. He was remanded in custody and appeared at the same court for sentencing on 27 November, where he was jailed for three years.

Chief Inspector Di Lewis, Eastbourne district commander, said: “Our officers are here to protect the public, catch criminals, and make our communities a safer place. They are not here to be abused, assaulted, or injured, and although this is a risk all emergency workers face, it is not acceptable and should never be considered ‘part of the job’.

“This sentencing has removed another dangerous driver from the roads and serves as a reminder that we will not tolerate this behaviour in Sussex and justice will be served.

“To report an incident of dangerous or antisocial driving, visit the Operation Crackdown website.