Officers responded to reports of a stolen Fiat Ducato from Latimer Road, in the early hours of Saturday, June 1.

A spokesperson for the police added that the force are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police received a report of a stolen Fiat Ducato motor home from Latimer Road, Eastbourne, in the early hours of Saturday, June 1.

“Witnesses or anyone with relevant information such as CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote serial 128 of 01/06.”