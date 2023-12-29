Motorist dropped off passengers on A27 forcing traffic to stop - 'Illegal and highly dangerous'
Sussex Police said Helen Phadnis was driving a Tesla on the A27 at Falmer when ‘passengers alighted onto the dual carriageway’.
"The manoeuvre forced a motorcycle travelling behind the vehicle to have to stop to let the passengers cross to the grass verge,” a police spokesperson said.
“It is illegal and highly dangerous to drop passengers off on a dual carriageway with a national speed limit.”
Sussex Police’s Roads Policing Unit is publicising the result of the case to warn motorists against taking the ‘dangerous risk’ on the A27 at Falmer. The force said it has been known to happen particularly on Brighton and Hove Albion Premier League match days or when events are held at Stanmer Park.
The spokesperson added: “Phadnis, 43, of Shirley Drive, Hove, admitted a charge of driving without due care and attention and was sentenced in a Single Justice Procedure at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on December 8.
“It followed an incident which happened on the eastbound carriageway near Falmer on May 8 this year.”
Police said the court imposed a £640 fine, a £256 surcharge, and £90 costs, while Phadnis also had five points added to her driving licence.
Sergeant Eaton from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Allowing passengers to alight on the A27 is extremely dangerous. Their presence on the carriageway with live lanes of traffic puts all road users at risk.
“Any motorists (including taxis) seen allowing their passengers to alight will be prosecuted.
“This is a particular concern on Brighton and Hove Albion match days and when there are events at Stanmer Park.
"This case demonstrates that courts take a dim view of these offences, and offenders will be punished accordingly.”