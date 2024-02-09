Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said Eris Shala and Ali Marzouq were seen racing each other on the northbound carriageway past Handcross.

But PC Mark Fox and PC Claire Harrison from the Dogs Unit safely stopped both vehicles while on patrol in an unmarked police car.

Excess speed is one of the main causes of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads.

Two motorists who reached speeds in excess of 130mph on the A23 have been disqualified from driving, Sussex Police have reported. Picture by National World

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court both men were found guilty of dangerous driving, Sussex Police said.

The court was told how there were reports of vehicles racing on the A23 on April 28 last year.

Sussex Police said PC Fox and Harrison were crewed together in a patrol car and located the two vehicles which were seen side by side at high speed.

Police said Shala, 22, of Havestock Road, Camden, drove a BMW while Marzouq, 23, of The Meadow Way, Harrow, drove a Toyota Supra.

At a hearing at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 10, Sussex Police said Shala was disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid work. He must complete five Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) sessions and pay £375 court cost and a £114 surcharge, police added.

Police said Marzouq was also disqualified from driving for 18 months and was ordered to complete 250 hours of unpaid work and 20 RAR sessions. He must also pay £375 court costs and a £114 surcharge.

Superintendent Rachel Glenton, Head of Roads Policing for Sussex Police, said: “This was a shocking example of dangerous driving.

“The officers in the unmarked patrol car reached 130mph and were not able to catch up with them while they raced on the three-lane carriageway.

“Fortunately, the officers were able to stop both vehicles before they reached roadworks which removed two lanes on the carriageway.

“The defendants’ reckless driving put their own safety and the safety of other road users at risk. We know that one in three collisions in Sussex are caused as a result of speeding motorists.

“We are pleased that two dangerous drivers have been taken off our roads.”

