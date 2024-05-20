Multiple arrests after incidents in Eastbourne

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 20th May 2024, 09:07 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 09:25 BST
The police were kept busy in Eastbourne over the weekend.

Eastbourne Police said on Monday morning (May 20) that 15 arrests have been made since late Friday night.

"A busy weekend for policing teams across Eastbourne these past few days,” a social media post read.

"Arrests include offences of: common assault, burglary, criminal damage, harassment, and two separate drink-driving arrests.

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

"Stalking or harassment is when someone repeatedly behaves in a way that makes you feel scared, distressed or threatened.”

You are asked to contact the police online if the unwanted behaviour has happened two times or more – if you're not sure it's stalking or harassment, they can be similar – ‘just tell us what's been happening’.

Whether you have 'evidence', like photos, videos or texts or not; anything you have can be useful to the police, but you don't need it to report what's happened. In an emergency always call 999.