Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Multiple arrests, and drugs have been seized, after a police chase through East Sussex.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident on Tuesday, October 8 saw the suspect vehicle reach speeds of 70mph in a 20mph zone, according to Sussex Police.

"Drugs were seized and arrests were made following a pursuit from Hove to Brighton,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers from the Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) were on patrol when they were alerted to a driver using a mobile phone in York Road, Hove, at about 2.30am on Tuesday, October 8.

Drugs were seized and arrests were made following a pursuit from Hove to Brighton. Photo: Stock image / National World

“The vehicle showed signs of damage, and was listed as uninsured and untaxed.”

The driver clipped the kerb in Lansdowne Road, then failed to stop for police who activated blue lights, Sussex Police said.

Police said officers pursued the vehicle to Seven Dials, beyond Preston Circus and out towards Ditchling Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “The vehicle reached speeds of 70mph in a 20mph zone.

“Officers from the Roads Policing Unit then found the vehicle had left the carriageway at the northern end of Ditchling Road.

“At the scene, a 19-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, and drug-driving.

“A passenger, a 16-year-old girl from Shoreham was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Finally, a 20-year-old man, a passenger, was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and possession with intent to supply after a substantial quantity of drugs was found concealed in his underwear.”

Police the suspects have all been bailed, ‘pending further enquiries’.

TFU inspector Oli Fisher said: “Our officers are trained to respond to some of the most serious incidents, they are highly skilled and experienced, and regularly respond to assist our colleagues across the force.

“In this incident, the driving presented a high-risk of harm not only to the occupants of the vehicle, but also to other road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the help of colleagues from the Roads Policing Unit those inside were arrested, and a substantial quantity of drugs was found.

“It demonstrates our officers’ determination to catch offenders, take dangerous drivers off our roads, and disrupt drug supply in our communities.

“This matter will now be fully investigated by our colleagues.”