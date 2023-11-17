Multiple arrests have been made in Crawley town centre after the launch of two new initiatives to help make police more accessible and to crack down on crime.

Police in Crawley have been reaping the benefits of a new community engagement pod within its first week.

Inspector Steve Turner said: “The engagement pod has allowed us to engage with hundreds of people around a range of issues and it has received a positive public reaction.”

The pod is staffed by officers, PCSOs, and partners from the council and Business Crime Reduction Partnership in order to provide engagement, support and reassurance to the community, as well as acting as a focal point for people in need of help in the High Street and the surrounding area.

It also offers extra visibility to prevent crime, and teamed with the partnership initiative ‘Stronger, Safer Crawley’, it has led to officers being deployed to crackdown on serious and organised crime in the town centre.

The results are looking promising with multiple arrests so far.

Sussex Police said Kyle Matthews, 21, of Bowring Way, Brighton was arrested in the town centre on October 31 and later charged with theft of a handbag, containing hundreds of pounds of jewellery, from a PREMISES on Queensway. He is appearing at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, November 15.

Sussex Police said officers working within the town centre also arrested:

A 30-year-old man from Billingshurst on suspicion of possession of a class A drug

A 32-year-old man from Charlwood, Surrey on suspicion of grievous bodily harm

A 13-year-old boy from Crawley on suspicion of carrying a knife.

A total of 13 people were stopped and searched, where drugs have been seized and recovered in the town centre.

Inspector Steve Turner said: “We are already seeing the benefits and presence of the pod after just a week.”

“Our aim is to provide reassurance in the community and build a stronger, safer Crawley for everyone.”

One of Sussex Police’s partners, Audio Active, is hosting music events for young people at the band stand in Crawley on Wednesday, November 22 and Monday, December 11.

Superintendent Nick Dias said: “Not only have they increased our presence in the town, but our new schemes aim to prevent crime in the area and this is one example of the many events which are coming up to help that.

“The community is our priority.”

Councillor Yasmin Khan, Cabinet member for Public Protection at Crawley Borough Council, said: “The community pod has had some encouraging early results in tackling crime and anti-social behaviour in the town centre.