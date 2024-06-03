Multiple arrests made after incidents in Eastbourne

The police were kept busy in Eastbourne over the weekend.

Eastbourne Police said on Monday afternoon (June 3) that over 30 arrests have been made over the past week.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Last week was a busy one for officers in Eastbourne, seeing over 30 arrests across the town.

"There were 17 different offences committed in total, including common assault, criminal damage, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and drunk and disorderly."

