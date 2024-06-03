Multiple arrests made after incidents in Eastbourne
Eastbourne Police said on Monday afternoon (June 3) that over 30 arrests have been made over the past week.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Last week was a busy one for officers in Eastbourne, seeing over 30 arrests across the town.
"There were 17 different offences committed in total, including common assault, criminal damage, attempted theft of a motor vehicle and drunk and disorderly."
