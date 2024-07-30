Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police were kept busy in the Wealden district over the past week.

Wealden Police said on Monday, July 29, that since last week , 21 arrests were across the district for multiple offences.

A spokesperson said: “One arrest was made following an incident in Uckfield High Street where officers were approached by two victims, making an in-person report that they had been victims of racial abuse. The victims were able to provide a description of the suspect and their last location.

“Police located the suspect and arrested them only 8 minutes after the report was made. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress.

“Other offences included:

“Ten individuals were arrested for assault across Polegate, Forest Row, Hailsham, Uckfield and Crowborough.

“Five arrests were made for drink and/or drug driving in Polegate, Heathfield, Forest Row and Pevensey.