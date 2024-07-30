Multiple arrests made following incidents in Wealden district
Wealden Police said on Monday, July 29, that since last week , 21 arrests were across the district for multiple offences.
A spokesperson said: “One arrest was made following an incident in Uckfield High Street where officers were approached by two victims, making an in-person report that they had been victims of racial abuse. The victims were able to provide a description of the suspect and their last location.
“Police located the suspect and arrested them only 8 minutes after the report was made. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress.
“Other offences included:
“Ten individuals were arrested for assault across Polegate, Forest Row, Hailsham, Uckfield and Crowborough.
“Five arrests were made for drink and/or drug driving in Polegate, Heathfield, Forest Row and Pevensey.
“One suspect was arrested for possession with intent to supply class B drugs in Pevensey.”