Multiple arrests made following incidents in Wealden district

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 30th Jul 2024, 11:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The police were kept busy in the Wealden district over the past week.

Wealden Police said on Monday, July 29, that since last week , 21 arrests were across the district for multiple offences.

A spokesperson said: “One arrest was made following an incident in Uckfield High Street where officers were approached by two victims, making an in-person report that they had been victims of racial abuse. The victims were able to provide a description of the suspect and their last location.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Police located the suspect and arrested them only 8 minutes after the report was made. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress.

The police were kept busy in the Wealden district over the past week.The police were kept busy in the Wealden district over the past week.
The police were kept busy in the Wealden district over the past week.

“Other offences included:

“Ten individuals were arrested for assault across Polegate, Forest Row, Hailsham, Uckfield and Crowborough.

“Five arrests were made for drink and/or drug driving in Polegate, Heathfield, Forest Row and Pevensey.

“One suspect was arrested for possession with intent to supply class B drugs in Pevensey.”