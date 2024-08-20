Multiple arrests made in Eastbourne after a number of thefts of motorbikes, scooters and mopeds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police have made multiple arrests following thefts of a number of two-wheeled vehicles across Eastbourne.

Sussex Police reported that a number of scooters, motorbikes and mopeds had been stolen and would be conducting patrols in ‘hot spot’ areas following the thefts.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We would like to reassure owners that we are aware of a number of thefts of two-wheeled vehicles recently across Eastbourne and other areas; and to update local communities that our investigations across targeted areas are ongoing, a number of arrests have already been made in the last few months with enquiries on the back of these being conducted.

“In addition to the above; patrols of 'hot-spot' areas of theft also continue, with officers engaging with our two-wheeled community when out and about to not only offer reassurances and act as a deterrent, but to provide security advice and crime prevention support to motorbike owners.

“Whilst police actions continue to take place, we still urge moped, scooter or motorcycle owners to help reduce their risk of becoming a victim by taking steps to layer up on their security.”

Sussex Police also issued advice to motorbike, moped and scooter owners following the reports of the thefts.

The police spokesperson added: “As well as locking, chaining and covering, owners may wish to consider these further security measures following reports of theft across the town this week.

“Fitting an alarm can be a deterrent to thieves - consider fitting an alarm system with tracking, immobilisation, anti-grab and movement sensors can help protect and trace your vehicle.

“Property mark the parts - marking as much of your bike as possible will make it more difficult for criminals to sell parts on, and therefore less attractive to steal; it will also help police identify parts and return recovered stolen bikes.

“When at home the best place to keep your motorcycle, moped or scooter is in your garage or shed - fit a garage door defender or upgrade garage door locks; consider garage and shed alarms as well as low level dusk to dawn lighting will also enhance security or by fitting a ground anchor which will also provides extra security.

“Contact us:

“101 or online (non-emergencies)

“999 in an emergency /crime or theft in action.”