Multiple fires at Polegate farm; police launch investigation
Sussex Police said five incidents have taken place since the end of July.
All the fires happened late at night.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and information after a number of reports of multiple hay bale fires at Berwick Court Farm, Polegate.
“Officers have attended reports of five incidents of bales being set alight since the end of July.
“The first incident took place on July 29 at around 11pm, this was followed by a second incident a few hours later at around 12.20am on July 30.
“A third incident occurred on August 5 at around 9.30pm.
“Another took place on August 7 at around 11.30pm.
“The fifth incident happened on August 9 at around 11.45pm.
“We encourage anyone who witnessed these incidents or who has any relevant information such as CCTV or mobile footage to report it to us.
“Information can be reported online or by dialling 101 quoting serial 1712 of 09/08.”