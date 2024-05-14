Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Multiple people have been arrested amid a continued crackdown against anti-social behaviour in Littlehampton.

Sussex Police said officers are ‘continuing to tackle anti-social behaviour’ in Littlehampton and ‘have made a number of arrests’.

"Officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Team have been working hard to make the town safe and have been conducting patrols,” a police spokesperson added.

"A number of incidents were reported at the end of April.”

Police said that, in the early hours of April 28, officers arrested a man for being drunk in charge of a motor vehicle on St Floras Road.

Daniel Bayley, 50, of Cedar Drive, Chichester was later charged with failing to provide a breath test, police said. He has been bailed and is due to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on May 14, the force added.

Police said officers were called to the High Street at around 5pm on April 28 to a ‘report of a disturbance’ and a man ‘causing damage to the precinct’.

A 39-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, two counts of common assault, threats to kill, and Section 4a Public Order, police said. He has since been released on bail, ‘pending further enquiries’.

Sussex Police also revealed that officers entered a property in Old Market Lane on April 29 when they ‘saw a man acting suspiciously’.

“He proceeded to run away from police, before being located in an alleyway near the property,” a police spokesperson added.

"Officers then detained him for a Section 23 stop search.

“Jonathan Neiland, 42, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assaulting a police constable and resisting arrest. He was later charged.

“He is due to appear before a court to be fixed on May 28.”

Police have been ‘visible across the town’ and have been ‘conducting a number of patrols’.

While patrolling on April 29, they spotted a 31-year-old man who was wanted on warrant. He was arrested, police confirmed.

Littlehampton Neighbourhood Policing Team PCSOs also conducted a street briefing and engaged with residents on April 28 to ‘provide reassurance to the community’.

Inspector Ross Wickings said: “We are working really hard with partners to ensure our residents are safe and I hope this will provide more reassurance.