Multiple police cars, ambulance and air ambulance spotted in Storrington

Police and ambulance activity has been sighted Church Street. An air ambulance has landed nearby at the scene.
A local resident said: "There were four or five police cars and an ambulance. I think there was a paramedic unit as well.
"I saw a police office who looked like he was going house to house in Church Street.
"There's a little row of house between where the private bit is and where the entrance for Browns Lane is.
"It was basically the properties in the vicinity. I think they [the police] were going round all the places that are nearby."
More to follow.
