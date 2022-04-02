Multiple police cars, ambulance and air ambulance spotted in Storrington

Multiple police cars, an ambulance and an air ambulance have been spotted in Storrington this [Saturday] afternoon.

By Matt Pole
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 4:20 pm

Police and ambulance activity has been sighted Church Street. An air ambulance has landed nearby at the scene.

A local resident said: "There were four or five police cars and an ambulance. I think there was a paramedic unit as well.

"I saw a police office who looked like he was going house to house in Church Street.

An air ambulance and multiple police cars have been spotted in Storrington this [Saturday] afternoon.

"There's a little row of house between where the private bit is and where the entrance for Browns Lane is.

"It was basically the properties in the vicinity. I think they [the police] were going round all the places that are nearby."

More to follow.

Police activity has been sighted Church Street.

An air ambulance has also arrived at the scene