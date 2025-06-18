‘Additional resources’ are being deployed following a ‘rise in youth disorder’ across Brighton and Hove, according to Sussex Police.

Police said officers will ‘continue to crackdown’ on youth disorder during end-of-exam gatherings.

"Further additional resources are being deployed following a rise in youth disorder linked to large gatherings across Brighton and Hove,” a social media statement read.

"Recent incidents on Brighton’s lower promenade and Hove Lawns, including multiple reports of violence during large unsupervised meetups, have prompted a stronger police presence to keep the public safe and prevent further disruption.”

Chief Inspector Simon Marchant said the force is ‘continuing to take robust action’ following recent incidents to ‘prevent further disorder’.

He added: “Officers will maintain a visible presence in key areas across Brighton and Hove, helping to keep our communities safe.

"We’re urging parents and carers to speak with their children and advise them of the dangers of attending large, unsupervised gatherings. These situations can escalate quickly, often fuelled by alcohol, and can lead to serious harm.

"We want young people to enjoy themselves following the end of exams, but not at the expense of their safety or that of others.”

Meanwhile, police officers have been conducting patrols in Brighton’s Churchill Square shopping centre.

This comes after ‘incidents of anti-social behaviour and youth disorder’, police said.

A social media post added: “Officers will be in the area, particularly after school hours and during weekends, to reassure the community and deter further incidents.

"If you see anything then please do not hesitate to report it online, via 101 or in an emergency dial 999.”