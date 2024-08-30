Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police road safety campaign – which saw officers engage with thousands of motorists – was supported by the mum of a young boy who died after a collision in Sussex.

Throughout July, officers from Surrey Police and Sussex Police joined other forces across the UK to shine the spotlight on the 'fatal five' factors which are considered the main causes of serious injury or fatal collisions on our roads.

“These factors are dangerous or careless driving, driving while distracted such as by using a mobile phone, drink or drug-driving, driving at excess speed, and not wearing a seatbelt,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

"The campaign, named Operation Spotlight, was supported by Maria Dennis, the mother of 11-year-old Harry Dennis, who was tragically killed by a dangerous driver in East Sussex.

“That is because July is recorded as being one of the worst months for people being killed or seriously injured on our roads in the UK.”

During July officers carried out ‘proactive patrols and stop checks’ across the road network to ‘help raise awareness and to prevent offenders having access to our roads’.

Across both forces, 3,205 vehicles were stopped by officers, and more than 2,000 fixed penalty notices (FPNs) and traffic offence reports (TORs) were issued, police said.

Police said officers made 188 arrests, and 170 drivers were reported for summons for driving offences. Meanwhile 697 roadside breath tests were issued and 260 roadside DrugWipe tests were issued to detect offenders who were drink or drug-driving.

Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit (RPU) Chief Inspector Chris Tinney said: “Officers carried out increased proactive patrols across both counties to deter and catch offenders, to prevent serious collisions before they happen, and ultimately save lives.

“During the campaign we heard the experience of Maria Dennis, who spoke eloquently about the devastating consequences for her family and the ongoing impact of an entirely preventable collision.

“We want to prevent other families having to experience the same heartache.

“Operation Spotlight coincides with the rise in deaths and serious injuries which occur in July, with on average more than 2,700 people killed or seriously injured in the UK each July over the past five year period.

“The roads are busier due to summer holidays and days out, and with more vulnerable road users such as motorcyclists, cyclists, horse riders and pedestrians on the road. It is all the more reason to drive safely and be more vigilant.

“Reducing the numbers of people killed or seriously injured on our roads is a key priority for both forces.

“This operation shows the importance of educating and engaging with road users, and demonstrates our determination to catch offenders.”