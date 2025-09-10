Detectives at British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to the scene around 5pm this evening (Wednesday, September 10) following reports of a stabbing.

A spokesperson said: “Officers attended alongside colleagues from Sussex Police and paramedics, and a young man was found with a serious injury, consistent with being stabbed.

“Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 16-year-old boy was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.”

The incident happened at Seaford railway station.

The BTP spokesperson added: “A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time. Enquiries are ongoing at pace to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Stanley said: “This is a shocking incident which has resulted in the tragic loss of a young man this evening. The investigation remains in the early stages and the station will remain closed while we continue our enquiries in the area.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or the lead up to it, to get in touch as you may have vital information which could help our investigation. Please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 428 of 10 September. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

1 . Seaford incident 11.jpg Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . Seaford incident 3.jpg Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . Seaford incident 19.jpg Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures