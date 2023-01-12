Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was found dead at a house in St Leonards yesterday evening (Wednesday, January 11).

Sussex Police said a boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A police spokesperson said: “Police responded to a report of concern for a person at a property in Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards, about 6.08pm on Wednesday, January 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A local woman aged in her 50s was sadly pronounced deceased. A boy was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time.

Police outside a property in Hollington Old Lane, St Leonards on January 12 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a fast-moving investigation and our enquiries are ongoing. A cordon is in place and police will remain at scene for the coming days.”